Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 27,906 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,916,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $36,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNRL. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 111,563.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 128.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 22.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,012,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -196.71 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.