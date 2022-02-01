Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Down 36.0% in January

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,100 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the December 31st total of 627,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, dropped their price objective on Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., from C$4.50 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

GDNSF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,021. Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded by Kyle Kingsley on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

