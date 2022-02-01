Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Trading Up 12%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE)’s stock price was up 12% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 70.01 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 70.01 ($0.94). Approximately 77 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.84).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 56.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £257.04 million and a P/E ratio of -5.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09.

In related news, insider Ryan Ellson bought 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £2,819.94 ($3,791.26).

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

