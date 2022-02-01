Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $110.00.

LOPE has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.25.

LOPE opened at $83.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average is $85.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

