GravityCoin (GXX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. GravityCoin has a market cap of $13,466.37 and $8.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00052001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.88 or 0.07140016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,509.88 or 1.00172268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052096 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00053330 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 7,005,768 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

