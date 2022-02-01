Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.53

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and traded as high as $19.85. Gray Television shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 110 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

