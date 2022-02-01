Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.41) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Great Portland Estates to a hold rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.08) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 733.78 ($9.87).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

LON GPOR opened at GBX 757 ($10.18) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 736.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 751.17. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 128.31. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of GBX 636 ($8.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810.50 ($10.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.