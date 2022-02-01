Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Green Plains Partners has decreased its dividend by 58.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Green Plains Partners stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.86. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.24% and a negative return on equity of 273.11%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Green Plains Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Green Plains Partners worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

