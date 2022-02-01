Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) Declares Dividend of €0.02

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GRP opened at GBX 1.18 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Greencoat Renewables has a 1-year low of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.27 ($0.02). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.14.

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in Ireland and France. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 21 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 557 megawatts in Ireland. It also invests in wind and solar assets in other Northern European countries. Greencoat Renewables PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

