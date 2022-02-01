Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) Declares Dividend of €0.02

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
GRP opened at GBX 1.18 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Greencoat Renewables has a 1-year low of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.27 ($0.02). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.14.
