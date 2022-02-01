Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.49. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 96.90%. The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $308.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GHL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 18,141 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.