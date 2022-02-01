Greenleaf Trust Buys 183 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $218.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $119.07 and a 12 month high of $222.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. TD Securities raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

