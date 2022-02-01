Greenleaf Trust Buys 495 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

