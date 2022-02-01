Greenleaf Trust Cuts Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6,194.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.07.

NYSE:LNC opened at $69.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.81. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

