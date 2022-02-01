Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 467.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 619.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics stock opened at $212.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $146.53 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

