Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in FedEx were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in FedEx by 20.2% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 57.6% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.8% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

FedEx stock opened at $245.86 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.42. The company has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

