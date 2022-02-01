Greenleaf Trust Sells 46 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

Shares of ROK opened at $289.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,322 shares of company stock worth $8,700,889. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

