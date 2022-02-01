Greenleaf Trust Sells 687 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 171.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sanofi by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sanofi by 304.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 114,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 8.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 6.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,455,000 after buying an additional 203,040 shares in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

