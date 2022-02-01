Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target Increased to GBX 300 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the oil production company’s stock.

GKP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.97) price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 295 ($3.97) to GBX 315 ($4.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

GKP opened at GBX 224.29 ($3.02) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. The company has a market cap of £479.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 191.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 186.74. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of GBX 132.80 ($1.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 226.53 ($3.05).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 8.54%. This is an increase from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.12. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

