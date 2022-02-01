Guy Chiarello Sells 8,408 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20.

On Thursday, December 16th, Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52.

On Monday, December 6th, Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.66. 4,126,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,180,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 19,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 48,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 143,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $4,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.41.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

