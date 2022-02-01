Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,564 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $14,936,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 3,316.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 735,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 714,306 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,221,000 after purchasing an additional 592,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $714,194,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

