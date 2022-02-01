Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) versus Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) and Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 31.07% 13.39% 1.23% Bancorp 33.47% 17.65% 1.60%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hanmi Financial and Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.03%. Bancorp has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.78%. Given Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bancorp is more favorable than Hanmi Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $266.97 million 3.06 $42.20 million $2.60 10.34 Bancorp $295.40 million 5.75 $80.08 million $1.83 16.30

Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial. Hanmi Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bancorp beats Hanmi Financial on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines. The Payments segment comprises of prepaid and debit cards, card payments, automated clearing house processing and healthcare accounts. The Corporate segment includes the firm’s investment portfolio, corporate overhead and non-allocated expenses. The company was founded by Betzy Z. Cohen on July 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

