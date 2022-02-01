Harbor Advisory Corp MA Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,279 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.3% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $310.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.04 and a 200 day moving average of $310.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.47.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

