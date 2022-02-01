HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

HONE opened at $14.20 on Monday. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.81.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

