Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,433,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 5,821,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,084.0 days.

Shares of HRGLF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 501. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $25.65.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

