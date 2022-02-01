Harley-Davidson (HOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HOG stock opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harley-Davidson stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Harley-Davidson worth $47,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

