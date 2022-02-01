Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-596 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $578.49 million.Harmonic also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Harmonic stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 179.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $983,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 73,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 131,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

