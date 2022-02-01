Hauck Aufhäuser La… Reiterates “€31.00” Price Target for S&T (ETR:SANT)

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been given a €31.00 ($34.83) price target by equities research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price target points to a potential upside of 91.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective on S&T in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on S&T in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on shares of S&T in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) price target on shares of S&T in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of ETR:SANT opened at €16.19 ($18.19) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €16.51 and a 200-day moving average of €19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.56. S&T has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($13.89) and a 52-week high of €24.20 ($27.19).

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

