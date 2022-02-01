Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

