Hawkins (HWKN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Hawkins to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

HWKN stock opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hawkins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hawkins by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 43,495 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hawkins by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hawkins by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

