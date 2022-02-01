Hawkins (HWKN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Hawkins to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.
HWKN stock opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.89.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
