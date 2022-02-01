Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NASDAQ:HWKN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.47. 81,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,212. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.61. The company has a market cap of $791.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.89. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth $677,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth $2,397,000. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

