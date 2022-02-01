Head to Head Comparison: Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ)

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Coterra Energy and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 20.86% 23.58% 11.72% Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coterra Energy and Sundance Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $1.47 billion 12.15 $200.53 million $0.89 24.61 Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million ($53.89) -0.01

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy. Sundance Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Coterra Energy and Sundance Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 1 3 6 0 2.50 Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coterra Energy presently has a consensus target price of $27.22, indicating a potential upside of 24.30%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Sundance Energy on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc. is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc. on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. Coterra Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

