Head to Head Contrast: ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) vs. Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

ExlService has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of -1.74, indicating that its share price is 274% less volatile than the S&P 500.

93.9% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of ExlService shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Waitr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ExlService and Waitr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService 0 5 1 0 2.17 Waitr 0 1 2 0 2.67

ExlService currently has a consensus target price of $109.33, suggesting a potential downside of 9.28%. Waitr has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 480.36%. Given Waitr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waitr is more favorable than ExlService.

Profitability

This table compares ExlService and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService 11.03% 19.06% 11.32% Waitr 2.91% -4.36% -1.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ExlService and Waitr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService $958.43 million 4.19 $89.48 million $3.45 34.93 Waitr $204.33 million 0.35 $15.84 million $0.03 18.67

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Waitr. Waitr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ExlService beats Waitr on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies. The Healthcare segment offers services related to care management or population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The Travel, Transportation, and Logistics segment includes business processes in corporate and leisure travel such as reservations, customer service, fulfilment, and finance and accounting. The Finance and Accounting segment comprises of procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, treasury, and tax processes. The Analytics segment consists of driving improved business outcomes for customers by generating data-driven insights. The All Other segment involves in banking, financial, utilities, and consulting service

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

