Head-To-Head Contrast: Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) vs. Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) and Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

This table compares Sumo Logic and Blackbaud’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumo Logic $202.64 million 6.58 -$80.30 million ($1.04) -11.45 Blackbaud $913.22 million 3.88 $7.72 million ($0.01) -6,807.19

Blackbaud has higher revenue and earnings than Sumo Logic. Blackbaud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumo Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sumo Logic and Blackbaud, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumo Logic 0 5 3 0 2.38 Blackbaud 0 2 1 0 2.33

Sumo Logic currently has a consensus target price of $21.63, suggesting a potential upside of 81.57%. Blackbaud has a consensus target price of $81.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.61%. Given Sumo Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sumo Logic is more favorable than Blackbaud.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Sumo Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Blackbaud shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sumo Logic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Blackbaud shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sumo Logic and Blackbaud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumo Logic -48.16% -22.07% -16.23% Blackbaud -0.09% 13.34% 3.01%

Volatility and Risk

Sumo Logic has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackbaud has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. The company offers a suite of solutions to address areas, such as operational intelligence, security intelligence, business intelligence, and global intelligence. Sumo Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics. The company was founded by Anthony E. Bakker in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.