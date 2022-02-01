Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Stock Position Lifted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 2.2% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 690,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,444,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $717,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCAR opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

