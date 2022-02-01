Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.03, but opened at $49.82. Heartland Financial USA shares last traded at $48.52, with a volume of 363 shares trading hands.

The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08.

About Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

