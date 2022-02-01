Hedera Hashgraph Market Cap Tops $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.75 or 0.00185392 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00028979 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00028902 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.17 or 0.00398382 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00070066 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

