HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($105.73) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €90.46 ($101.64).

HelloFresh stock opened at €58.54 ($65.78) on Friday. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €53.15 ($59.72) and a 12-month high of €97.50 ($109.55). The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €69.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €79.13.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

