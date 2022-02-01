Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05, RTT News reports. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 166,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HP. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

