Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Issues Earnings Results

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05, RTT News reports. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.

Shares of HP opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -32.79%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 166,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

