Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.80

Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HINT opened at GBX 173.38 ($2.33) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.42. Henderson International Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 147.50 ($1.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 176.25 ($2.37).

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

