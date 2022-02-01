Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €80.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($96.63) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €86.81 ($97.54).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €72.46 ($81.42) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €78.76. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

