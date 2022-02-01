Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $26,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

