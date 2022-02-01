Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the December 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HTHIY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.94. The stock had a trading volume of 387,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hitachi has a fifty-two week low of $83.19 and a fifty-two week high of $130.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.98 and a 200-day moving average of $116.16.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.