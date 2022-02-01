Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hologic makes up approximately 1.2% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Hologic by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,729. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

