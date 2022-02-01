Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 20,849 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1,352.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter worth $794,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 9.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of HMC opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $30.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

