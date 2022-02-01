Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 82,710 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,710 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PetMed Express by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in PetMed Express by 98,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.51.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetMed Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

