Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,680 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGVC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 409.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 40.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGVC opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

