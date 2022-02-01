Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,370 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Great Ajax by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Great Ajax by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 105,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Great Ajax by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Great Ajax by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $301.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AJX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

