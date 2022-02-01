Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,490 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth $1,460,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth $697,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth $53,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 140.0% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth $11,550,000. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAVE opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

