Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 815 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 83.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

NYSE FCN opened at $145.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.96 and its 200-day moving average is $143.89. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.07 and a 12-month high of $157.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.